Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) PE Ratio stood at $22.87: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 15, 2023, Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE: RE) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.66% to $338.38. During the day, the stock rose to $349.2473 and sunk to $331.63 before settling in for the price of $358.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RE posted a 52-week range of $244.57-$394.99.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 13.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $361.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $307.09.

Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Reinsurance industry. Everest Re Group Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 96.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s Director sold 2,333 shares at the rate of 320.10, making the entire transaction reach 746,793 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,076. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16, Company’s Director sold 1,155 for 320.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 369,716. This particular insider is now the holder of 332 in total.

Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $9.87) by $2.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 12.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.40% and is forecasted to reach 54.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE: RE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 11.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.87, and its Beta score is 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.97.

In the same vein, RE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 14.79, a figure that is expected to reach 13.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 54.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Everest Re Group Ltd., RE]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.49 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.3 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.90% While, its Average True Range was 12.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.83% that was higher than 31.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.