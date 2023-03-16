FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) average volume reaches $475.76K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on March 15, 2023, FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) started slowly as it slid -5.27% to $31.65. During the day, the stock rose to $32.22 and sunk to $30.7101 before settling in for the price of $33.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLNG posted a 52-week range of $19.39-$37.97.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.95.

It has generated 369,142,759 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 174,340,224. The stock had 23.70 Receivables turnover and 0.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.87, operating margin was +58.57 and Pretax Margin of +47.26.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. FLEX LNG Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.66%, in contrast to 21.51% institutional ownership.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +47.23 while generating a return on equity of 18.60.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.88.

In the same vein, FLNG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.43.

Technical Analysis of FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [FLEX LNG Ltd., FLNG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.45 million was lower the volume of 0.49 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.47% While, its Average True Range was 1.25.

Raw Stochastic average of FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.23% that was lower than 42.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.