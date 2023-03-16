Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) 20 Days SMA touch -5.73%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on March 15, 2023, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) started slowly as it slid -0.90% to $14.30. During the day, the stock rose to $14.39 and sunk to $13.84 before settling in for the price of $14.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRSH posted a 52-week range of $10.51-$21.26.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 92.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $288.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $158.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.28.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Freshworks Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 73.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14, this organization’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 162,187 shares at the rate of 14.27, making the entire transaction reach 2,314,408 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 97,576. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10, Company’s Director sold 4,700 for 13.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 64,424. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,506 in total.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 92.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in the upcoming year.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.93.

In the same vein, FRSH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.81, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Freshworks Inc., FRSH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.97 million was better the volume of 1.75 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 37.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.75% that was lower than 57.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.