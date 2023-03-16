Search
Sana Meer
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) 14-day ATR is 2.09: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Analyst Insights

As on March 15, 2023, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) started slowly as it slid -0.49% to $76.76. During the day, the stock rose to $76.81 and sunk to $75.59 before settling in for the price of $77.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GEHC posted a 52-week range of $53.00-$78.76.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $453.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $453.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $69.98.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.17%, in contrast to 41.66% institutional ownership.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.26 in the upcoming year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.69.

In the same vein, GEHC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.81 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., GEHC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.33 million was lower the volume of 3.63 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.42% While, its Average True Range was 1.96.

Trading Directions

