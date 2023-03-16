GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) EPS is poised to hit -0.16 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) started the day on March 15, 2023, with a price increase of 1.46% at $0.35. During the day, the stock rose to $0.3729 and sunk to $0.3106 before settling in for the price of $0.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WGS posted a 52-week range of $0.22-$3.28.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $380.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $198.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $326.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4145, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9518.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1200 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -11.46, operating margin was -207.66 and Pretax Margin of -115.64.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 41.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 92,644 shares at the rate of 0.36, making the entire transaction reach 33,333 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 308,574. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10, Company’s Chief Transformation Officer sold 35,200 for 0.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,665. This particular insider is now the holder of 178,430 in total.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -115.64 while generating a return on equity of -60.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in the upcoming year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.41.

In the same vein, WGS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.93, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.73 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.95 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.0651.

Raw Stochastic average of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.51% that was lower than 126.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.