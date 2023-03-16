Gold Fields Limited (GFI) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $9.63: Right on the Precipice

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) established initial surge of 1.86% at $10.95, as the Stock market unbolted on March 15, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $11.32 and sunk to $10.765 before settling in for the price of $10.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GFI posted a 52-week range of $7.03-$16.92.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $890.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $858.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.63.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gold Fields Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.70%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 35.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gold Fields Limited (GFI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.72, and its Beta score is 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 66.59.

In the same vein, GFI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.80.

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Gold Fields Limited, GFI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 5.37 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Gold Fields Limited (GFI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.64% that was lower than 56.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.