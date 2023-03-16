Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) EPS growth this year is -138.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 15, 2023, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.79% to $1.65. During the day, the stock rose to $1.71 and sunk to $1.54 before settling in for the price of $1.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HUT posted a 52-week range of $0.78-$6.70.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -138.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $207.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $183.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $506.27 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6780, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7759.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 98 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -26.73, operating margin was -50.06 and Pretax Margin of -154.78.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.07%, in contrast to 9.43% institutional ownership.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -161.14 while generating a return on equity of -52.94.

Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -138.60%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.36.

In the same vein, HUT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.20, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Hut 8 Mining Corp., HUT]. Its last 5-days volume of 13.64 million indicated improvement to the volume of 11.35 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.1957.

Raw Stochastic average of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 119.26% that was lower than 123.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.