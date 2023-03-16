ING Groep N.V. (ING) PE Ratio stood at $11.03: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 15, 2023, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.67% to $11.59. During the day, the stock rose to $11.668 and sunk to $11.26 before settling in for the price of $12.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ING posted a 52-week range of $8.14-$14.72.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -8.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.73 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.73 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $45.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.01.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 60778 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +29.64 and Pretax Margin of +29.64.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. ING Groep N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 4.20% institutional ownership.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +19.80 while generating a return on equity of 7.04.

ING Groep N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ING Groep N.V. (ING). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.03, and its Beta score is 1.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.14.

In the same vein, ING’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.05, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ING Groep N.V. (ING)

Going through the that latest performance of [ING Groep N.V., ING]. Its last 5-days volume of 9.18 million indicated improvement to the volume of 4.19 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of ING Groep N.V. (ING) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.13% that was higher than 33.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.