Morgan Stanley (MS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $86.70: Right on the Precipice

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) started the day on March 15, 2023, with a price decrease of -5.09% at $85.39. During the day, the stock rose to $87.02 and sunk to $83.6822 before settling in for the price of $89.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MS posted a 52-week range of $72.05-$100.99.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.65 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.31 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $147.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $95.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $86.70.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 82000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +21.32 and Pretax Margin of +21.35.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. Morgan Stanley’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 63.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 13, this organization’s Co-President/Head of WM sold 46,226 shares at the rate of 98.45, making the entire transaction reach 4,550,950 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 13, Company’s Co-President/Head of WM sold 24,556 for 98.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,412,099. This particular insider is now the holder of 190,440 in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.19) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +16.71 while generating a return on equity of 10.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.40% and is forecasted to reach 8.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Morgan Stanley (MS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.92, and its Beta score is 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.23.

In the same vein, MS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.14, a figure that is expected to reach 1.81 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), its last 5-days Average volume was 13.29 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 7.75 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.05% While, its Average True Range was 2.98.

Raw Stochastic average of Morgan Stanley (MS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.59% that was higher than 26.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.