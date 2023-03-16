NIO Inc. (NIO) Moves -2.02% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on March 15, 2023, NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) started slowly as it slid -2.02% to $8.25. During the day, the stock rose to $8.32 and sunk to $8.07 before settling in for the price of $8.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NIO posted a 52-week range of $8.03-$24.43.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.64 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.52 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.88.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 15204 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.44, operating margin was -32.94 and Pretax Margin of -29.19.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -29.55 while generating a return on equity of -48.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.30%.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NIO Inc. (NIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.01.

In the same vein, NIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.28.

Technical Analysis of NIO Inc. (NIO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [NIO Inc., NIO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 43.29 million was lower the volume of 46.73 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of NIO Inc. (NIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.87% that was lower than 84.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.