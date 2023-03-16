Search
Steve Mayer
No matter how cynical the overall market is Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) performance over the last week is recorded -6.10%

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) flaunted slowness of -3.14% at $3.08, as the Stock market unbolted on March 15, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $3.16 and sunk to $2.94 before settling in for the price of $3.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATRA posted a 52-week range of $2.66-$10.01.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $325.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.46.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 334 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +77.08, operating margin was -431.86 and Pretax Margin of -359.10.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 02, this organization’s President and CEO sold 15,679 shares at the rate of 3.63, making the entire transaction reach 56,868 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 750,728. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 02, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 6,871 for 3.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,921. This particular insider is now the holder of 181,978 in total.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.51) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -359.12 while generating a return on equity of -112.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.85 in the upcoming year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.12.

In the same vein, ATRA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., ATRA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.09 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.32% that was lower than 94.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

