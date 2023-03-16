No matter how cynical the overall market is TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) performance over the last week is recorded -14.41%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 15, 2023, TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.46% to $0.80. During the day, the stock rose to $0.8632 and sunk to $0.793 before settling in for the price of $0.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMC posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$3.18.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -174.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $239.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $167.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $215.94 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9585, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9636.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. TMC the metals company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.90%, in contrast to 11.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 30, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 42,000 shares at the rate of 0.71, making the entire transaction reach 29,820 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,462,489. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 29, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 36,735 for 0.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 29,458. This particular insider is now the holder of 641,581 in total.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -86.95.

TMC the metals company Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -174.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in the upcoming year.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09.

In the same vein, TMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)

Going through the that latest performance of [TMC the metals company Inc., TMC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.9 million was inferior to the volume of 1.52 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.0816.

Raw Stochastic average of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 92.74% that was lower than 97.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.