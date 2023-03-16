Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) 14-day ATR is 0.22: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) established initial surge of 17.39% at $1.62, as the Stock market unbolted on March 15, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.66 and sunk to $1.33 before settling in for the price of $1.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPEN posted a 52-week range of $0.92-$10.05.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 85.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -69.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -93.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $634.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $537.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7240, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.2558.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Opendoor Technologies Inc. industry. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.50%, in contrast to 69.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 394,700 shares at the rate of 1.36, making the entire transaction reach 535,174 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,666,123. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 15, Company’s Director sold 52,335 for 2.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 118,162. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,679,758 in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.63) by -$0.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -93.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.77 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -69.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.71.

In the same vein, OPEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.15, a figure that is expected to reach -0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Opendoor Technologies Inc., OPEN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 25.45 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.2177.

Raw Stochastic average of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 148.96% that was higher than 130.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.