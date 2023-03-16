PagerDuty Inc. (PD) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $25.81: Right on the Precipice

As on March 15, 2023, PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) started slowly as it slid -0.04% to $27.84. During the day, the stock rose to $28.40 and sunk to $27.22 before settling in for the price of $27.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PD posted a 52-week range of $19.51-$38.75.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -46.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.81.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 950 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +81.97, operating margin was -35.40 and Pretax Margin of -38.00.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. PagerDuty Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.30%, in contrast to 88.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s SVP and General Counsel sold 582 shares at the rate of 30.04, making the entire transaction reach 17,483 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 136,957. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s SVP and General Counsel sold 1,401 for 30.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 42,114. This particular insider is now the holder of 137,539 in total.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -38.19 while generating a return on equity of -33.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -46.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in the upcoming year.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PagerDuty Inc. (PD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.70.

In the same vein, PD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.50, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PagerDuty Inc. (PD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [PagerDuty Inc., PD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.74 million was better the volume of 1.25 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.20% While, its Average True Range was 1.51.

Raw Stochastic average of PagerDuty Inc. (PD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.14% that was lower than 59.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.