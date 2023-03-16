Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) last week performance was -17.25%

As on March 15, 2023, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) started slowly as it slid -3.62% to $8.25. During the day, the stock rose to $8.49 and sunk to $8.15 before settling in for the price of $8.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRDO posted a 52-week range of $8.42-$19.46.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $146.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.21.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 382 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.12, operating margin was -17.69 and Pretax Margin of -20.86.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.60%, in contrast to 47.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 09, this organization’s Pres & Chief Executive Officer sold 24,446 shares at the rate of 9.95, making the entire transaction reach 243,123 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 225,554. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 6,250 for 10.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 65,099. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,257,352 in total.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -20.83 while generating a return on equity of -15.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in the upcoming year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.87.

In the same vein, CRDO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, CRDO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.82 million was better the volume of 2.5 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.22% that was lower than 112.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.