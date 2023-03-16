Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) last week performance was -21.42%

Analyst Insights

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) started the day on March 15, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.49% at $0.15. During the day, the stock rose to $0.15 and sunk to $0.13 before settling in for the price of $0.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MULN posted a 52-week range of $0.15-$4.18.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.13 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.95 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $337.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3007, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5551.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Mullen Automotive Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.90%, in contrast to 5.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06, this organization’s CFO sold 159,066 shares at the rate of 0.23, making the entire transaction reach 36,506 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,611. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s CEO, President sold 14,937,660 for 0.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,726,276. This particular insider is now the holder of 113,665,510 in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.20%.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03.

In the same vein, MULN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.15.

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN), its last 5-days Average volume was 250.21 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 215.81 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.0248.

Raw Stochastic average of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.02% that was lower than 140.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

NiSource Inc. (NI) PE Ratio stood at $16.42: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Sana Meer -
NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) open the trading on March 15, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.32% to $27.85. During the day, the...
Read more

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) went down -1.92% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 15, 2023, Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) last month volatility was 6.73%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Steve Mayer -
Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) flaunted slowness of -3.06% at $3.17, as the Stock market unbolted on March 15, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.