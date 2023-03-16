Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Polaris Inc. (PII) PE Ratio stood at $10.61: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) flaunted slowness of -3.26% at $107.42, as the Stock market unbolted on March 15, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $108.94 and sunk to $105.75 before settling in for the price of $111.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PII posted a 52-week range of $91.86-$123.87.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 9.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $111.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $108.40.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 16200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.22, operating margin was +8.78 and Pretax Margin of +8.86.

Polaris Inc. (PII) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Polaris Inc. industry. Polaris Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 91.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 01, this organization’s SVP-Gen Counsel & Secretary sold 10,626 shares at the rate of 115.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,221,990 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,282. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 31, Company’s SVP-Gen Counsel & Secretary sold 4,454 for 111.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 494,394. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,282 in total.

Polaris Inc. (PII) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $3.27) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +7.02 while generating a return on equity of 51.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

Polaris Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.80% and is forecasted to reach 10.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Polaris Inc. (PII). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.61, and its Beta score is 1.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 120.35.

In the same vein, PII’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.12, a figure that is expected to reach 1.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Polaris Inc. (PII)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Polaris Inc., PII]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.56 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.86% While, its Average True Range was 3.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Polaris Inc. (PII) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.52% that was lower than 32.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

