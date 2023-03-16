Rio Tinto Group (RIO) recent quarterly performance of -7.39% is not showing the real picture

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) started the day on March 15, 2023, with a price decrease of -5.07% at $65.87. During the day, the stock rose to $67.15 and sunk to $64.61 before settling in for the price of $69.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIO posted a 52-week range of $50.92-$83.21.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.62 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.43 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $111.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $74.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $64.71.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 54000 employees. It has generated 839,455 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 187,674. The stock had 17.68 Receivables turnover and 0.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.87, operating margin was +30.00 and Pretax Margin of +32.19.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. Rio Tinto Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.50%, in contrast to 11.10% institutional ownership.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +22.36 while generating a return on equity of 25.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rio Tinto Group’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.10%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rio Tinto Group (RIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.64, and its Beta score is 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.00.

In the same vein, RIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.62.

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.19 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.07 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.72% While, its Average True Range was 2.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Rio Tinto Group (RIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.19% that was higher than 35.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.