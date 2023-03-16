Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) volume exceeds 0.98 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) kicked off on March 14, 2023, at the price of $5.80, down -4.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.135 and dropped to $5.31 before settling in for the closing price of $6.13. Over the past 52 weeks, SHIP has traded in a range of $4.40-$12.45.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 34.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 139.40%. With a float of $1.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.57 million.

The firm has a total of 46 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.49, operating margin of +42.58, and the pretax margin is +27.01.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is 59.60%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +27.01 while generating a return on equity of 24.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 139.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s (SHIP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., SHIP], we can find that recorded value of 0.4 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s (SHIP) raw stochastic average was set at 53.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.59. The third major resistance level sits at $7.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.56.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 107.75 million has total of 15,310K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 153,110 K in contrast with the sum of 41,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 33,980 K and last quarter income was 7,140 K.