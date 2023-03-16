Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.28

As on March 15, 2023, Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) started slowly as it slid -1.35% to $111.70. During the day, the stock rose to $112.36 and sunk to $109.94 before settling in for the price of $113.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SWKS posted a 52-week range of $76.16-$141.26.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $159.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $158.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $109.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $99.82.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 78.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 10, this organization’s SVP, Tech. & Manufacturing sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 120.03, making the entire transaction reach 360,090 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,994. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 23, Company’s SVP, Human Resources sold 2,716 for 110.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 298,760. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,428 in total.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.61) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.00% and is forecasted to reach 10.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.25, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.22.

In the same vein, SWKS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.33, a figure that is expected to reach 2.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Skyworks Solutions Inc., SWKS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.95 million was better the volume of 1.94 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.96% While, its Average True Range was 3.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.35% that was lower than 41.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.