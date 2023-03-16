Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) PE Ratio stood at $19.94: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 15, 2023, Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.79% to $68.06. During the day, the stock rose to $71.12 and sunk to $67.50 before settling in for the price of $73.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SCCO posted a 52-week range of $42.42-$79.32.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $773.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $53.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $73.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.64.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 15018 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.39, operating margin was +44.15 and Pretax Margin of +42.28.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Copper industry. Southern Copper Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 7.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s Director sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 76.11, making the entire transaction reach 114,161 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,400.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.59) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +26.26 while generating a return on equity of 32.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.30% and is forecasted to reach 4.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.18% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.94, and its Beta score is 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.31.

In the same vein, SCCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Southern Copper Corporation, SCCO]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.45 million was inferior to the volume of 1.45 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.35% While, its Average True Range was 3.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.50% that was higher than 42.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.