Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) is predicted to post EPS of 2.49 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 15, 2023, Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.56% to $44.50. During the day, the stock rose to $47.16 and sunk to $43.44 before settling in for the price of $47.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLVM posted a 52-week range of $28.37-$57.38.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $44.09.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 6500 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.09, operating margin was +15.68 and Pretax Margin of +12.87.

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Paper & Paper Products industry. Sylvamo Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.48%, in contrast to 88.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 13, this organization’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 12,842 shares at the rate of 47.81, making the entire transaction reach 613,976 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 68,481. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 49.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 491,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,000 in total.

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $2.64) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +9.26 while generating a return on equity of 78.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.70% and is forecasted to reach 8.49 in the upcoming year.

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.20.

In the same vein, SLVM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.57, a figure that is expected to reach 2.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Sylvamo Corporation, SLVM]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.63 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.43 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.33% While, its Average True Range was 2.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.61% that was lower than 37.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.