Sana Meer
Sana Meer

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.83 million

Analyst Insights

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) open the trading on March 15, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.08% to $106.66. During the day, the stock rose to $108.72 and sunk to $102.56 before settling in for the price of $106.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TROW posted a 52-week range of $93.53-$157.77.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -48.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $223.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $219.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $115.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $116.22.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 7868 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +79.24, operating margin was +33.91 and Pretax Margin of +30.03.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Asset Management industry. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 79.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 21, this organization’s Vice President sold 11,969 shares at the rate of 114.52, making the entire transaction reach 1,370,749 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 129,436. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 10, Company’s Vice President sold 14,154 for 116.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,652,130. This particular insider is now the holder of 70,319 in total.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.7) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +23.45 while generating a return on equity of 17.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -48.90% and is forecasted to reach 7.28 in the upcoming year.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.95, and its Beta score is 1.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.01.

In the same vein, TROW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.69, a figure that is expected to reach 1.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)

[T. Rowe Price Group Inc., TROW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.88% While, its Average True Range was 4.36.

Raw Stochastic average of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.47% that was lower than 45.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

