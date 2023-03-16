Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) EPS growth this year is -17.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on March 15, 2023, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) started slowly as it slid -3.64% to $5.30. During the day, the stock rose to $5.315 and sunk to $5.23 before settling in for the price of $5.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ERIC posted a 52-week range of $5.16-$9.80.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 5.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.33 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.98 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.52.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 105529 workers. It has generated 2,573,188 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 177,430. The stock had 3.60 Receivables turnover and 0.83 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.79, operating margin was +11.29 and Pretax Margin of +9.06.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 8.20% institutional ownership.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.21) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +6.90 while generating a return on equity of 15.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -9.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.11, and its Beta score is 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.07.

In the same vein, ERIC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.52, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), ERIC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 10.3 million was lower the volume of 10.32 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.51% that was lower than 42.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.