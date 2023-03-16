Search
Sana Meer
The key reasons why Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) is -27.37% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 15, 2023, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) had a quiet start as it plunged -9.61% to $6.21. During the day, the stock rose to $6.53 and sunk to $5.94 before settling in for the price of $6.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KOS posted a 52-week range of $4.64-$8.55.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 31.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 355.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $455.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $443.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.61.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.14%, in contrast to 94.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s Director sold 147,000 shares at the rate of 6.65, making the entire transaction reach 977,771 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 133,615. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 13, Company’s Director sold 20,732 for 7.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 147,197. This particular insider is now the holder of 52,009 in total.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.13) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 355.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.35, and its Beta score is 2.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.62.

In the same vein, KOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Kosmos Energy Ltd., KOS]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.63 million indicated improvement to the volume of 6.6 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.89% that was higher than 60.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

