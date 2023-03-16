The key reasons why Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) is -81.41% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 15, 2023, Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVLA) set off with pace as it heaved 18.34% to $2.00. During the day, the stock rose to $2.48 and sunk to $1.75 before settling in for the price of $1.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MVLA posted a 52-week range of $1.61-$10.76.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $107.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.9400, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.1500.

Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Movella Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.07%, in contrast to 97.93% institutional ownership.

Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 5.19.

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.80.

In the same vein, MVLA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.35.

Technical Analysis of Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Movella Holdings Inc., MVLA]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.39 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.78 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.6300.

Raw Stochastic average of Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 178.21% that was higher than 136.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.