The key reasons why Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) is -95.26% away from 52-week high?

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) flaunted slowness of -3.10% at $2.19, as the Stock market unbolted on March 15, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $2.55 and sunk to $1.91 before settling in for the price of $2.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STBX posted a 52-week range of $1.37-$46.21.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 176.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $110.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.02.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 21 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +98.11, operating margin was +67.58 and Pretax Margin of +67.59.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. industry. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 71.85%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +45.72 while generating a return on equity of 308.38.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 176.20%.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.34.

In the same vein, STBX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.09.

Technical Analysis of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., STBX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.31 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 133.29% that was higher than 93.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.