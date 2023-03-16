The key reasons why Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is -17.33% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 15, 2023, Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.54% to $124.33. During the day, the stock rose to $127.4789 and sunk to $122.77 before settling in for the price of $131.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VLO posted a 52-week range of $83.13-$150.39.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 42.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $380.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $368.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $46.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $134.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $122.87.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Valero Energy Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 82.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s EVP & CCO sold 1,750 shares at the rate of 135.16, making the entire transaction reach 236,521 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 165,299. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 28, Company’s COB & CEO sold 37,567 for 127.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,770,919. This particular insider is now the holder of 569,786 in total.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $7.37) by $1.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.30% and is forecasted to reach 16.38 in the upcoming year.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Valero Energy Corporation (VLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.27, and its Beta score is 1.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.21.

In the same vein, VLO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 29.12, a figure that is expected to reach 6.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 16.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Valero Energy Corporation, VLO]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.49 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.92 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.37% While, its Average True Range was 5.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.11% that was higher than 39.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.