The key reasons why Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is -10.00% away from 52-week high?

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) flaunted slowness of -3.20% at $104.86, as the Stock market unbolted on March 15, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $106.4199 and sunk to $101.35 before settling in for the price of $108.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WYNN posted a 52-week range of $50.20-$116.50.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -9.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $112.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $103.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $75.93.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 27000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.95, operating margin was -6.97 and Pretax Margin of -18.63.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Wynn Resorts Limited industry. Wynn Resorts Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 66.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 22, this organization’s CFO sold 4,000 shares at the rate of 108.08, making the entire transaction reach 432,320 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 65,970. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 10, Company’s EVP and General Counsel sold 10,383 for 109.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,136,731. This particular insider is now the holder of 71,342 in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -11.28.

Wynn Resorts Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.90% and is forecasted to reach 4.12 in the upcoming year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.21.

In the same vein, WYNN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Wynn Resorts Limited, WYNN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.68 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.84% While, its Average True Range was 3.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.67% that was lower than 41.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.