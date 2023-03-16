Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.05

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 15, 2023, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.73% to $3.21. During the day, the stock rose to $3.26 and sunk to $3.09 before settling in for the price of $3.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UEC posted a 52-week range of $2.92-$6.60.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 126.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $369.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $363.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.78.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 63 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -18.31, operating margin was -2.62 and Pretax Margin of +22.65.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Uranium industry. Uranium Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 46.10% institutional ownership.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +22.68 while generating a return on equity of 2.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 126.60%.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $291.82, and its Beta score is 2.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.79.

In the same vein, UEC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01, a figure that is expected to reach -0.00 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Uranium Energy Corp., UEC]. Its last 5-days volume of 9.12 million indicated improvement to the volume of 7.36 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.02% that was lower than 56.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.