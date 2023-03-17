89bio Inc. (ETNB) is predicted to post EPS of -0.61 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) flaunted slowness of -1.09% at $12.65, as the Stock market unbolted on March 16, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $13.4553 and sunk to $12.60 before settling in for the price of $12.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ETNB posted a 52-week range of $2.00-$15.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -45.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $680.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.85.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the 89bio Inc. industry. 89bio Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 89.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 13.60, making the entire transaction reach 136,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 21, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,540 for 13.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 35,281. This particular insider is now the holder of 58,578 in total.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.8) by $0.23. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

89bio Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -45.70% and is forecasted to reach -2.42 in the upcoming year.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 89bio Inc. (ETNB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.04.

In the same vein, ETNB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.35, a figure that is expected to reach -0.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [89bio Inc., ETNB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.05 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.08% While, its Average True Range was 1.12.

Raw Stochastic average of 89bio Inc. (ETNB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 43.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.30% that was higher than 74.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.