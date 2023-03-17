Search
Sana Meer
A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) as it 5-day change was -11.69%

Analyst Insights

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) started the day on March 16, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.55% at $0.74. During the day, the stock rose to $0.78 and sunk to $0.6802 before settling in for the price of $0.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMV posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$243.99.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.52 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.5160.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 1.06% institutional ownership.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -12,054.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26.

In the same vein, AMV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.15, a figure that is expected to reach -1.84 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.51 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.01 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.1495.

Raw Stochastic average of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.51% that was lower than 263.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

