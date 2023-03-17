Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) EPS is poised to hit -0.15 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on March 16, 2023, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.12% to $0.71. During the day, the stock rose to $0.7302 and sunk to $0.6751 before settling in for the price of $0.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AKBA posted a 52-week range of $0.24-$2.60.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 168.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $183.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $181.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $131.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7950, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4674.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 426 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +83.34, operating margin was -21.59 and Pretax Margin of -31.63.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 29.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s CEO and President sold 91,868 shares at the rate of 0.88, making the entire transaction reach 80,614 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,568,872. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s SVP, Chief Operating Officer sold 20,412 for 0.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,912. This particular insider is now the holder of 269,515 in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -31.63 while generating a return on equity of -215.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in the upcoming year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.45.

In the same vein, AKBA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Akebia Therapeutics Inc., AKBA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.58 million was lower the volume of 2.44 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.1096.

Raw Stochastic average of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 131.66% that was higher than 126.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.