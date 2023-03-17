Alteryx Inc. (AYX) EPS is poised to hit -0.26 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 16, 2023, Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) set off with pace as it heaved 1.13% to $57.35. During the day, the stock rose to $58.07 and sunk to $56.04 before settling in for the price of $56.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AYX posted a 52-week range of $39.55-$76.35.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 45.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 98.39%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -73.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $58.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.45.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2900 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +86.12, operating margin was -30.08 and Pretax Margin of -36.68.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Alteryx Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 86.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 08, this organization’s Director sold 4,500 shares at the rate of 65.47, making the entire transaction reach 294,615 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,715. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 30, Company’s President & CRO sold 6,500 for 44.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 286,650. This particular insider is now the holder of 105,793 in total.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.51) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -37.24 while generating a return on equity of -110.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -73.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 98.39% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alteryx Inc. (AYX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.91.

In the same vein, AYX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.66, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alteryx Inc. (AYX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Alteryx Inc., AYX]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.62 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.26 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.91% While, its Average True Range was 2.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Alteryx Inc. (AYX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.98% that was lower than 51.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.