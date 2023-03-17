American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.55

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 15, 2023, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.46% to $13.86. During the day, the stock rose to $14.42 and sunk to $13.51 before settling in for the price of $14.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAL posted a 52-week range of $11.65-$21.42.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 2.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -46.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 106.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $650.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $642.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.40.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 129700 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.45, operating margin was +3.68 and Pretax Margin of +0.38.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Airlines industry. American Airlines Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 55.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 13, this organization’s EVP Chief Commercial Officer sold 9,954 shares at the rate of 15.07, making the entire transaction reach 150,007 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 78,210. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 31, Company’s EVP Chief Operating Officer sold 74,614 for 16.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,195,727. This particular insider is now the holder of 398,371 in total.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.14) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 106.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.87 in the upcoming year.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $126.00, and its Beta score is 1.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.12.

In the same vein, AAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Going through the that latest performance of [American Airlines Group Inc., AAL]. Its last 5-days volume of 31.09 million indicated improvement to the volume of 25.85 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.67.

Raw Stochastic average of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.56% that was lower than 41.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.