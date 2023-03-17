Audacy Inc. (AUD) 20 Days SMA touch -17.95%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) started the day on March 16, 2023, with a price increase of 15.18% at $0.17. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1687 and sunk to $0.141 before settling in for the price of $0.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUD posted a 52-week range of $0.13-$3.36.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 21.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $139.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $117.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2551, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5066.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3586 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.35, operating margin was +7.49 and Pretax Margin of -0.31.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. Audacy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 61.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 30, this organization’s EVP & Chief Digital Officer bought 100,004 shares at the rate of 0.30, making the entire transaction reach 30,001 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 468,756. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 23, Company’s Chairman, President and CEO bought 49,175 for 0.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,206. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,944,388 in total.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by -$0.99. This company achieved a net margin of -0.29 while generating a return on equity of -0.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Audacy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Audacy Inc. (AUD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.02.

In the same vein, AUD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.94, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Audacy Inc. (AUD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.46 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.79 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.0232.

Raw Stochastic average of Audacy Inc. (AUD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.19% that was lower than 97.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.