Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) EPS is poised to hit 2.75 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on March 16, 2023, Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.50% to $238.00. During the day, the stock rose to $238.42 and sunk to $232.35 before settling in for the price of $234.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BDX posted a 52-week range of $215.90-$277.29.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 9.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $283.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $281.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $68.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $245.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $243.72.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Becton Dickinson and Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 90.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 03, this organization’s EVP & President Interventional sold 1,421 shares at the rate of 248.60, making the entire transaction reach 353,261 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,119. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 15, Company’s Chairman, CEO and President sold 9,500 for 265.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,518,735. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,878 in total.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.68) by $0.3. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Becton Dickinson and Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.70% and is forecasted to reach 13.63 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $45.98, and its Beta score is 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.64.

In the same vein, BDX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.18, a figure that is expected to reach 2.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Becton Dickinson and Company, BDX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.04 million was lower the volume of 1.14 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.08% While, its Average True Range was 4.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.41% that was lower than 21.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.