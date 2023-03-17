Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) latest performance of 3.74% is not what was on cards

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) started the day on March 16, 2023, with a price increase of 3.74% at $0.85. During the day, the stock rose to $0.8697 and sunk to $0.80 before settling in for the price of $0.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BITF posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$4.38.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 168.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $210.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $180.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $255.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9450, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0779.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. Bitfarms Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.25%, in contrast to 17.13% institutional ownership.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Bitfarms Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 168.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in the upcoming year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.06.

In the same vein, BITF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.42, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.92 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.91 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.0930.

Raw Stochastic average of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 49.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 99.40% that was lower than 130.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.