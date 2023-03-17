Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) EPS growth this year is 98.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Analyst Insights

As on March 16, 2023, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.26% to $10.45. During the day, the stock rose to $10.57 and sunk to $9.89 before settling in for the price of $10.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OWL posted a 52-week range of $8.06-$14.70.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $452.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $428.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.23.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 545 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +80.13, operating margin was +0.75 and Pretax Margin of -3.62.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.31%, in contrast to 93.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 24, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 119,000 shares at the rate of 12.15, making the entire transaction reach 1,445,850 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 43,396,043. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 23, Company’s 10% Owner sold 165,000 for 12.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,980,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 43,515,043 in total.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -0.68 while generating a return on equity of -0.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in the upcoming year.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.04.

In the same vein, OWL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Blue Owl Capital Inc., OWL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.92 million was better the volume of 3.93 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.84% that was higher than 52.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

Geron Corporation (GERN) 14-day ATR is 0.15: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sana Meer -
Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) open the trading on March 16, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.15% to $2.65. During the day, the...
Read more

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) return on Assets touches 9.64: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 16, 2023, Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) set off with pace as it heaved 2.06% to...
Read more

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) is predicted to post EPS of 0.29 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for...

Shaun Noe -
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) flaunted slowness of -5.12% at $5.74, as the Stock market unbolted on March 16, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

