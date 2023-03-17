Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) recent quarterly performance of -13.25% is not showing the real picture

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) open the trading on March 16, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.56% to $67.10. During the day, the stock rose to $67.61 and sunk to $65.86 before settling in for the price of $67.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BMY posted a 52-week range of $65.28-$81.43.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 17.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.11 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.10 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $142.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $71.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $73.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.07%, in contrast to 79.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 06, this organization’s Board Chair and CEO sold 240,000 shares at the rate of 74.65, making the entire transaction reach 17,916,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 236,104. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 06, Company’s EVP, Chief Human Resources sold 11,183 for 74.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 835,258. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,043 in total.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.72) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.40% and is forecasted to reach 8.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.73, and its Beta score is 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.49.

In the same vein, BMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.95, a figure that is expected to reach 2.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

[Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, BMY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.59% While, its Average True Range was 1.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.62% that was lower than 19.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.