Cactus Inc. (WHD) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.97

As on March 16, 2023, Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.61% to $38.40. During the day, the stock rose to $39.005 and sunk to $36.5857 before settling in for the price of $37.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WHD posted a 52-week range of $34.70-$62.83.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 15.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 116.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $50.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.53.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.15, operating margin was +25.39 and Pretax Margin of +25.65.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Cactus Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.10%, in contrast to 99.31% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,985 shares at the rate of 47.83, making the entire transaction reach 142,773 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,262. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 07, Company’s President and CEO sold 562,336 for 54.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 30,386,944. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,464 in total.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.48) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +16.01 while generating a return on equity of 21.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cactus Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 116.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.97 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cactus Inc. (WHD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.36, and its Beta score is 1.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 50.02.

In the same vein, WHD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cactus Inc. (WHD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cactus Inc., WHD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.75 million was better the volume of 0.58 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.22% While, its Average True Range was 2.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Cactus Inc. (WHD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.36%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.11% that was higher than 45.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.