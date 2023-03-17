D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) volume hits 1.15 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 16, 2023, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.09% to $0.51. During the day, the stock rose to $0.558 and sunk to $0.51 before settling in for the price of $0.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QBTS posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$13.23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -214.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $62.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0269.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 35.20%, in contrast to 62.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17, this organization’s Director bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 2.55, making the entire transaction reach 63,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 54,021.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of 9.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -214.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in the upcoming year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.63.

In the same vein, QBTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

Going through the that latest performance of [D-Wave Quantum Inc., QBTS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.82 million was inferior to the volume of 2.21 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 1.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.0666.

Raw Stochastic average of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.68% that was lower than 119.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.