Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) EPS growth this year is 15.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 16, 2023, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.41% to $53.93. During the day, the stock rose to $54.39 and sunk to $53.035 before settling in for the price of $54.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DAR posted a 52-week range of $53.06-$87.59.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 12.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 52.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $160.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $158.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $64.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $68.99.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Darling Ingredients Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.94%, in contrast to 97.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s Director bought 500 shares at the rate of 54.15, making the entire transaction reach 27,075 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,551. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s EVP Chief Admin Officer bought 900 for 54.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 48,663. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,287 in total.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.43) by -$0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.40% and is forecasted to reach 6.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 42.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 52.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.00, and its Beta score is 1.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.84.

In the same vein, DAR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.49, a figure that is expected to reach 1.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Darling Ingredients Inc., DAR]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.74 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.32 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.75% While, its Average True Range was 2.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.96% that was higher than 44.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.