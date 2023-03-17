Search
Sana Meer
Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) last month volatility was 11.94%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Analyst Insights

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) started the day on March 16, 2023, with a price increase of 17.92% at $0.71. During the day, the stock rose to $0.742 and sunk to $0.6009 before settling in for the price of $0.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENSC posted a 52-week range of $0.46-$33.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 978.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6562, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.0366.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.90%, in contrast to 14.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 02, this organization’s Director bought 90,287 shares at the rate of 0.49, making the entire transaction reach 44,087 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,222,682. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s Director bought 270,000 for 0.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 128,979. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,132,395 in total.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$3.2) by -$1.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 978.50%.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.59, and its Beta score is -0.11.

In the same vein, ENSC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.45.

Technical Analysis of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.27 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.65 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.0776.

Raw Stochastic average of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 110.65% that was lower than 190.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

