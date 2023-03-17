Euda Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) 14-day ATR is 0.58: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on March 15, 2023, Euda Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA) started slowly as it slid -25.45% to $2.05. During the day, the stock rose to $2.69 and sunk to $1.88 before settling in for the price of $2.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EUDA posted a 52-week range of $1.05-$10.50.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.62.

Euda Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Euda Health Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.70%, in contrast to 35.30% institutional ownership.

Euda Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -4.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Euda Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Euda Health Holdings Limited (EUDA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 17.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.94.

In the same vein, EUDA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14.

Technical Analysis of Euda Health Holdings Limited (EUDA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Euda Health Holdings Limited, EUDA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 10.74 million was better the volume of 1.19 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Euda Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 334.99% that was higher than 202.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.