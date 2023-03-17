Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.55

Company News

Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX: GORO) started the day on March 16, 2023, with a price increase of 0.71% at $0.86. During the day, the stock rose to $0.87 and sunk to $0.82 before settling in for the price of $0.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GORO posted a 52-week range of $0.82-$2.63.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 8.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 217.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $88.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $87.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $79.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3402, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5950.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gold Industry. Gold Resource Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 30.30% institutional ownership.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -4.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gold Resource Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 217.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in the upcoming year.

Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX: GORO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gold Resource Corporation (GORO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.55.

In the same vein, GORO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gold Resource Corporation (GORO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX: GORO), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.24 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.95 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.0676.

Raw Stochastic average of Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.02% that was lower than 71.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

