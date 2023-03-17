Search
Steve Mayer
Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) recent quarterly performance of -2.08% is not showing the real picture

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) flaunted slowness of -5.23% at $4.71, as the Stock market unbolted on March 16, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $4.9407 and sunk to $4.65 before settling in for the price of $4.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOTV posted a 52-week range of $3.64-$27.22.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 86.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 74.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $130.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.96.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Inotiv Inc. industry. Inotiv Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 48.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14, this organization’s Chief Strategy Officer bought 5,100 shares at the rate of 4.91, making the entire transaction reach 25,041 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 692,047. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 22, Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 5,000 for 6.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 34,950. This particular insider is now the holder of 63,795 in total.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Inotiv Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 74.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.79 in the upcoming year.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Inotiv Inc. (NOTV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22.

In the same vein, NOTV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -13.33, a figure that is expected to reach -1.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Inotiv Inc. (NOTV)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Inotiv Inc., NOTV]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.77 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.17% that was lower than 179.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

