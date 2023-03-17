International Seaways Inc. (INSW) PE Ratio stood at $5.32: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on March 16, 2023, International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) started slowly as it slid -1.10% to $41.31. During the day, the stock rose to $41.67 and sunk to $39.96 before settling in for the price of $41.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INSW posted a 52-week range of $15.30-$51.14.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 24.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 323.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.87.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1800 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.36, operating margin was +49.01 and Pretax Margin of +44.83.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. International Seaways Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 66.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s CAO,SVP,Sec. & General Counsel sold 500 shares at the rate of 42.80, making the entire transaction reach 21,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 67,323. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s Director sold 2,000 for 45.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 90,520. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,116 in total.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.46) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +44.82 while generating a return on equity of 29.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 323.90% and is forecasted to reach 7.50 in the upcoming year.

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for International Seaways Inc. (INSW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.32, and its Beta score is 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.67.

In the same vein, INSW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.76, a figure that is expected to reach 2.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of International Seaways Inc. (INSW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [International Seaways Inc., INSW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.9 million was better the volume of 0.7 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.90% While, its Average True Range was 2.50.

Raw Stochastic average of International Seaways Inc. (INSW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.51% that was higher than 49.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.