Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $331.35K

As on March 16, 2023, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) started slowly as it slid -4.43% to $11.22. During the day, the stock rose to $11.90 and sunk to $11.07 before settling in for the price of $11.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IE posted a 52-week range of $7.01-$16.55.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -135.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.83.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 89 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -873.24, operating margin was -1305.87 and Pretax Margin of -1462.32.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Copper industry. Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.40%, in contrast to 35.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 29, this organization’s Executive Chairman bought 422,767 shares at the rate of 9.85, making the entire transaction reach 4,164,255 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,385,324. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 20, Company’s 10% Owner sold 416,666 for 8.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,333,328. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,755,495 in total.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1275.15 while generating a return on equity of -185.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -135.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in the upcoming year.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 127.53.

In the same vein, IE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.73, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ivanhoe Electric Inc., IE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.52 million was better the volume of 0.33 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.96.

Raw Stochastic average of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.40% that was lower than 79.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.