Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) recent quarterly performance of 1.72% is not showing the real picture

As on March 16, 2023, Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.14% to $37.31. During the day, the stock rose to $37.51 and sunk to $34.88 before settling in for the price of $36.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JXN posted a 52-week range of $23.56-$49.60.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 20.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $83.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $70.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.50.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. Jackson Financial Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.90%, in contrast to 92.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 30, this organization’s SVP, Controller and CAO sold 2,660 shares at the rate of 35.29, making the entire transaction reach 93,871 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,626. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 17, Company’s Director bought 150 for 33.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,014. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,608 in total.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.9) by $1.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.60% and is forecasted to reach 18.84 in the upcoming year.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.63.

In the same vein, JXN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 63.41, a figure that is expected to reach 4.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 18.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Jackson Financial Inc., JXN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.75 million was better the volume of 1.32 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.59% While, its Average True Range was 2.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.60% that was higher than 52.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.